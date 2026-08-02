Help For Single Mom Who Lost Her Home- Summerland

Hello Everyone,





My very dear friend Camille has lost everything due to the Bald Range Wildfire.

I have known her since childhood. She’s an extraordinary person and single mom to two lovely boys. She works her behind off to care for her boys, her pets and to pay her rent.

They made it out with some clothes, dogs and personal items, but all the rest is gone and her bank account is depleted trying to sort things out while staying in a motel.

Financially she could use some help to get back on her feet so I thought I’d try this for her.

If anyone could help my girl and her babes out I’m sure it would mean the world to her.

Thank you so much for reading.