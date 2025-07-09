Help for safer home

I am seeking financial assistance to make essential repairs and safety upgrades to my home. My roof is in urgent need of replacement, and its condition has led to ongoing concerns about leaks, structural damage, and the overall safety of my living environment. In addition to the roof, my home requires critical improvements to address health and safety issues, creating a safer and more stable place to live. These repairs are beyond what I can currently afford, but they are necessary to protect my home, preserve its condition, and ensure it provides a healthy environment for my household. Receiving funding would allow me to complete these vital improvements, reduce future repair costs, and improve my family's quality of life.