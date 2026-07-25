Help for Pierre’s Dental Treatments

My husband is in desperate need of dental implants after years of dealing with pain and difficulty eating.





Pierre was told 3 years ago his 3 front lower teeth needed to be pulled and implants put in but we were unable to afford them. He wound up with such a severe toothache in one of them, he pulled it out himself.





Now the state of the other 2 teeth are worsening. They’re causing him more pain but we’re financially struggling, have a young child and are unable to take on the expense of implants. However removing the bad teeth without replacing will limit his eating even further and eventually cause the surrounding teeth to deteriorate.





I’m hoping this might help us finally get him the care he needs. Every donation will go directly to the cost of the dental procedures. Thank you so much for taking the time to read this, every donation and prayer means the world ♥️