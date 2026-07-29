Help for Patti after the loss of Pat

Our mother, Patti, lost the love of her life, her husband of 55 years, Pat King, on Saturday March 21st 2026. We are hoping to raise funds to help with her expenses. We recently found out that she won't be able to receive his social security for potentially several months. She is really struggling. Unfortunately, our parents had to cancel their big life insurance policies several years ago around the same time they had to file bankruptcy and shutter their business due to the pandemic. They poured everything they had into their business and lost everything-- they have no savings and no retirement fund. Our father had been chronically ill for nearly 40 years and much of any money he made since their business closed had to go to medicine, doctor visits out of town and hospital stays. Our mother has funeral expenses to take care of, her mortgage and living expenses, as well as upcoming medical expenses for herself.





Our dad was a proud man and didn't like asking for help, but we think he would be okay with us asking for help for our mom-- he would've done anything he could for her. We would greatly appreciate any help that could be given to her during this very difficult time.





Please keep her in your prayers.





Thank you,

Susan and James