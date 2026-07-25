Help for parents to bury their son

Mikey Gonzales was the heart and soul of his family, the sole provider for his parents Julie and Ray Gonzales and his brother Lance. His unexpected passing has left his loved ones facing not only the pain of loss, but also the urgent need for support. Mikey was deeply loved by his family and community. He had a special bond with Lance, helping him through difficult times and always bringing him out of his shell. Mikey’s passion for wrestling ran deep, and he dreamed of returning to the sport he loved. He was talented and determined, working at Buyers, earning his tow truck license, and even becoming a certified bartender. Mikey could do anything he set his mind to, and his kindness touched everyone around him.





Now, his family is struggling to cover funeral expenses and maintain stable housing, as they have been living in an extended stay hotel for quite a while. Mikey’s father is ill, and his mother and brother need support to get through this heartbreaking time. The funds raised will go 100% to funeral expenses and continued support for their housing needs, helping them find stability and peace as they grieve.





The Gonzales family have never been ones to ask for help, but now they need the support they so often gave to others. We love you always and forever. Any help you can give is very appreciated. Your money will help get our son a funeral and keep us from going homeless.











