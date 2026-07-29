Help for our Son

My son Matthew has went through alot of mental health issues..We are working hard to get him feeling better. Hes trying hard to recuperate but as you know Mental health is a very hard and serious condition.He has been in and out of hospital,shelters, family members homes. We are giving him as much love and support possible but we do not have the funds for certain things in life he will need...We are trying to get him disability because he was told by mental health hes not at a point he can hold a job...If there as any support you can spare for him we would be so thankful. Thank you for taking time to read this any donations to help will be so appreciated. We really just need help for our boy we love him so very much.