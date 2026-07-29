Help for Our Parents and Save Our Brothers Home

Our names are Joshua, Justin and Jaclyn Bzdusek.





We are reaching out on behalf of our parents, Michael Sr. and Pamela, who have been married for nearly 38 years and were blessed with four children: Michael Jr., Joshua, Justin, and Jaclyn.





Our parents raised our family on a foundation of Christian faith, love, integrity, and service to others. Throughout our lives, they taught us the importance of helping those in need, treating others with kindness and respect, and trusting God through both blessings and hardships.





While we continue to trust God's plan, we are humbly asking for help as we work to preserve the home our brother loved and support the parents who have always been there for us.

In December 2023, our family experienced the unimaginable loss of our older brother, Michael Bzdusek Jr.





Michael wasn't just our brother—he was our friend, mentor, problem-solver, and the person we could always count on. He was incredibly intelligent, talented in technology, passionate about music, fluent in German, and someone who genuinely cared about people.





One of Michael's proudest accomplishments was purchasing his first home entirely on his own in 2021. He worked hard for that achievement and loved everything about the house. He took pride in maintaining it, preserving its character, caring for his dogs, and making it his own.





After years of hard work and dedication, Michael finally obtained what he considered his dream job. Tragically, only one week after starting that position, and just two days after his 33rd birthday, he was killed in a car accident while driving home from work.

Our family went from celebrating his birthday to planning his funeral.





Since then, our parents have carried an incredible burden. While grieving the loss of their eldest son, they have worked tirelessly to navigate probate, maintain Michael's home, and fight to preserve the future he worked so hard to build.





Today, they are facing foreclosure proceedings and significant financial challenges. They are doing everything possible to save the home Michael purchased and loved.





This house is more than just a piece of property. It represents our brother's determination, independence, and dreams. It is a place filled with memories of Michael and the life he was building before it was taken from him far too soon.





Funds raised will help:

• Prevent foreclosure and preserve Michael's home

• Cover housing-related expenses and arrears

• Assist with probate and legal costs

• Address critical home repairs and maintenance, including electrical upgrades, an aging furnace, and fencing for Michael's dogs

• Help our parents regain financial stability





Our parents have always been the first people to help others. Asking for help is not easy for them, which is one of the reasons we decided to create this fundraiser on their behalf.





If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, or simply share our story, our family would be deeply grateful.





Thank you for helping us honor our brother's memory, support our parents, and preserve the home Michael worked so hard to achieve.





With gratitude,

Joshua, Justin and Jaclyn Bzdusek