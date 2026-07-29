Help for our home and family

Hello, my name is Denia. I live in southern Indiana with my family. We are a household of 4 including 2 children, a special needs adult and myself, which I am the sole provider for. In April of 2025, I was laid off from my job which caused us tremendous trouble. My house note fell behind as well as other bills including utilities, car note, and phone bill. After many months of prayers and applications, I was able to obtain a job in October 2025. I have been doing my best to catch up since then, but the debt caused by being laid off and the cost of living rising has been too great to fully resolve. Our gas was shut off last month and $850 was required to turn it back on, which thankfully I was able to do with my paycheck, but it has set everything off track even more. Our car is in danger of being repossessed and our electricity may be disconnected at the beginning of July if I am unable to make a payment. I am currently trying to work with the bank that my home mortgage goes through to try to become part of a program which will add the amount I am behind to the end of the loan, but if I am not approved I will need to pay $10,783 on my mortgage or my home will face foreclosure. I have applied for many loans, but my credit was either too low to be approved or caused the interest rate on the loan to be well over 200%, which I know would only set me back even further if I accepted the terms. This has been a very stressful time in our lives, but our faith has helped us carry on and stay positive in the situation we are facing. Any help big or small would be greatly appreciated and will be one step closer to getting our lives back to normal. Thank you for taking the time to read this and I hope you have a wonderful day. May God bless you and all of your loved ones!