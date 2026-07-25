GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help for our dear friend Randy Clemons

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$2,050 USD

Fundraiser created bySteve Gellenbeck

Fundraiser funds will be received by Phyllis Clemons

Help for our dear friend Randy Clemons

We are asking for support for our dear friend Randy Clemons, who recently suffered a stroke and is now facing a long road to recovery. This has been a very difficult time for him and his family, and any help will go toward medical care, rehab, and and the medical flight to return home.


Randy and his wife Phyllis were on a Mediterranian cruise which sailed from Barcelona, Spain when he suffered the stroke. He was immediately transported to a hospital in Corsica, France for specialized treatment. It is difficult for them being so far from home and loved ones. At this early stage it is unclear how their health insurance and trip insurance will respond to the hospital expense. There is also the added cost of transportation back home to Ohio once he is released from ICU. That expense, by itself, will be very costly since it will an acutal medical flight.


Randy and Phyllis have a very strong faith and that is sustaining them as they face this together. They have always been there for others. They have also been very involved in the care and support of their own children and grandchildren.

Randy has also been very committed to serving as part of Kairos Prison Ministries in Lebanon, Ohio. for the last 30 years plus. A ministry where the main goal is to show God's love to others.

Recovery will take time, strength and support. We are asking for financial support but more importantly we ask for your prayers for spiritual support and for both of them and healing and recovery For Randy.

Be The Light!


Thank you for your kindness!




Every prayer, share, and donation means so much.”

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve