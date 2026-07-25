Help for our dear friend Randy Clemons

We are asking for support for our dear friend Randy Clemons, who recently suffered a stroke and is now facing a long road to recovery. This has been a very difficult time for him and his family, and any help will go toward medical care, rehab, and and the medical flight to return home.





Randy and his wife Phyllis were on a Mediterranian cruise which sailed from Barcelona, Spain when he suffered the stroke. He was immediately transported to a hospital in Corsica, France for specialized treatment. It is difficult for them being so far from home and loved ones. At this early stage it is unclear how their health insurance and trip insurance will respond to the hospital expense. There is also the added cost of transportation back home to Ohio once he is released from ICU. That expense, by itself, will be very costly since it will an acutal medical flight.





Randy and Phyllis have a very strong faith and that is sustaining them as they face this together. They have always been there for others. They have also been very involved in the care and support of their own children and grandchildren.

Randy has also been very committed to serving as part of Kairos Prison Ministries in Lebanon, Ohio. for the last 30 years plus. A ministry where the main goal is to show God's love to others.

Recovery will take time, strength and support. We are asking for financial support but more importantly we ask for your prayers for spiritual support and for both of them and healing and recovery For Randy.

Be The Light!





Thank you for your kindness!













Every prayer, share, and donation means so much.”