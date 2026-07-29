Help for my rescued bird

Hello everyone. I am a student and I rescued 1 cockatiel and 2 budgies from the street. They were already injured when I found them, and I’m doing my best to take care of them. Right now, I’m struggling to provide enough bird food, a proper cage, and vet care. One of my budgies also has a swollen foot, and I’m really worried about their condition.





Any help, even a small donation or bird food, would mean so much for them. Thank you so much for your kindness and support 🥺🐦



