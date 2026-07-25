Help for my rescue kitten to spayed

I rescued feisty when she was three weeks old roaming in the street with her mom following to go to wherever mom was going to with one other sibling. She has been a very precious part of my life and I can’t imagine being without her. I make personal sacrifices just because I need to make sure she has what she needs as far as food litter and sometimes toys I’m a 57 year-old woman on disability. I have a very limited income so this is why I’m asking for help. I’m trying to be a very responsible pet parent.