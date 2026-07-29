Help for my mom, me and my sister.

We are about to lose our house and our car, my moms been sick and hasn’t been able to work as much as she usually does, the stress is so intense that is making her sick, she tries to hide it but we can see it and hear her crying at night. I know we are two months behind on rent and she’s two months behind on car payments and other bills, that’s how I came up with the amount of $8200. Please help so I can help my mom and so she doesn’t keep having panic attacks. Sorry I wish I could say all of this better but I don't know what else to do. Thank you.