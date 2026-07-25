Help For My Homeless Daughter

I am a 53 year old man who is homeless. Now, my 26 year old daughter is homeless as well. She has 3 cats which one just gave birth to 5 kittens. The cats are like an emotional support animals.. she can't be without them. The shelters , here in Erie, will not take her because of the cats. I don't want my only child living on the dangerous streets of Erie pa. I have tried everything to find help. Her own mother wants nothing to do with her. I am all that she has. I want to try to get enough money to get her an apartment and some furnishings like a comfortable bed and maybe a couch and a few end tables and even some dishes and silverware. As a parent, we all want to see our children do better. I am in need of help so that my child isn't living on the streets with her cats. I fear for her safety every day. I pray that she will get the help she needs.With these funds, it will get her closer to being helped. I've never been good with doing something like this. I can only pray....