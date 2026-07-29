Help For My Family Due To Tornado Damage

Hey Family and Friends,





As some of you may know from my post a couple of days ago. My family was spared from a tornado the other night, I thank God for that!! Their home did sustain damage though and they were without water and electricity until about a half hour ago. They were spared again tonight from two tornados, one just north of them a d one just south of them that did a lot of damage to those areas. 🙏





I am trying to raise some funds to help them as they had to spend all the money they had on everything they needed to get through the last few days. Below is what my daughter wrote about their situation.





"The Tornado that ripped through our street and surrounding areas, took down our power, water, and did some damage to our home (we are more fortunate than a few of our neighbors, they lost everything).





However we are all struggling as it is to pay bills. We all have spent more than we can afford on supplies so far for the last couple days without electricity and water. We live in the country, so it's a minimum 16 mile round trip to the nearest town every time we need to run for gas or basic supplies...





What we need for the week:

- [ ] Replacing food that went bad. (We had to get takeout the last couple of days)

- [ ] Funds to go towards covering the cost of insurance deductible for repairs to the house. (Our insurance adjuster will be here next week to assess all the damages)."





I am looking to raise $500 for them.





Please if you can, anything would be helpful.





Thank you for reading and considering, and any help you can give.