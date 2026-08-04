Help for My Family After Job Loss

I'm raising money to help my children and me get to safety and stability after I lost my job due to illness and hospitalization. We're in an unsafe living environment with no transportation, and I've been trying to manage alone, but I've hit a breaking point. I've always worked and taken care of my six children by myself, but right now I need help to give them what they deserve. I'm asking for support to help us get back on our feet and into a safer situation. Your help would mean so much to my family during this difficult time.