Help for my family

Hi all, I’m a single mom of 2 who moved to Tennessee from Chicago to try and give my kids a better life while escaping a domestic violence situation that made me leave all my famy and friends in Chicago while starting over alone with just myself and my children.

We have had a pretty good start here although there have been challenges. There have been several struggles mentally, emotionally and physically during my time here with no family and no support.

I’m a veteran who experiences mental health crisis due to this I’m currently off work to try and deal with my mental health and make sure I can get better to support my family . While I know this is a difficult time for everyone I hope that I can get a little assistance to help with some bills and daily necessities until I can get back to work. Things are just a little difficult for me and my family right now and I hope we can get through this without losing housing. It has been a struggle to juggle parenting and living check to check on top of my mental health but hopefully I can emerge stronger.





I want to be able to support my family during these trying times ans I would appreciate any assistance













Thank you for your time

Shakia