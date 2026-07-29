Help for my family

I have had it hard the past couple of months, but it's been about a year of hardships for the last couple of months, my son has been in and out of the hospital for migrants.And my daughter has type surgery on her ankle in May time, how in to be in and out of work? I've tried to get a part-time. Job to help my son has a job that he tries to work when he can. And my daughter tries to babysit, but we got ourselves into a hole where i'm short on rent utilities and probably a groceries.. i don't know what to do. So my daughter's case worker told me to put a fundraiser up to see if maybe I can get help and maybe get caught up. I am so embarrassed. I feel like a bad mom. I just want to prove that I can take care of my kids and not have to ask for help....