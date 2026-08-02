Help for My Baby Boy Coming Home

I'm a 25-year-old mom with my baby boy, who was born at 27 and 5 weeks gestation. He's been in the NICU since birth and is now 3 months old. The doctors found a spot on his liver and will look at it more closely once he comes home from the hospital.





I'm newly single and working to set up a home for him as he prepares to leave the hospital. I'm planning to move closer to all his doctors to make sure he gets the care he needs. I need help getting everything set up for when he comes home.





Your support would mean so much to us as we take this next step together.