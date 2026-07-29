Help for my 2children both are artistic my daughte

So I have 2children teens who are on the spectrum Matthew needs a lot of help in daily life, Rebecca is non verbal, my wife there mom died in a car accident 7 years ago it's incredible hard for me to take care of them, even so I am at home I am 67yrs. I like to take them on a vacation this summer, but I just don't have the funds, if you can give some money great if not please pray 🙏 for my 2children, thanks God bless you all.