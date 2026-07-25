Help for motorcycle accident

My name is Judy. My son was in a motorcycle accident swerving to miss a deer. He had broken his wrist and heel. Both need surgery. He will need help being out of work with his medical and household bills. This way he can focus on getting better rather than stressing about the bills he has to pay. Every bit is greatly appreciated, even to share this. Prayers are welcomed too. Thank you for stopping by to read my story. God bless you.