Help for Misiek♥️

Help Save Misiek





I never imagined I would have to ask for help on behalf of my neighbor. Unfortunately, life can change in a single moment.





A few days ago, Misiek, my neighbor's beloved 8-year-old indoor cat, fell from the third floor of a residential building. In just a few seconds, everything changed, and it became a desperate fight for his life and recovery. Misiek suffered multiple serious injuries and was rushed to a veterinary clinic, where he received emergency treatment.





He still has a long road ahead of him. He needs further diagnostics, ongoing treatment, follow-up visits with specialists, and most likely rehabilitation. Every day brings new medical expenses, but also hope that he can recover.





My neighbor is a single mother raising her child on her own. She carries the full responsibility of supporting her family. Despite her difficult financial situation, she did everything she could to get Misiek the emergency care he needed. Sadly, the cost of his treatment is overwhelming and far beyond what she can afford.





Misiek has been a beloved member of their family for around eight years. To her child, he is not "just a cat"—he is a best friend, a source of comfort, and a cherished member of the family. It is heartbreaking to watch a child fear losing a beloved companion simply because life-saving treatment is so expensive.





That is why I decided to ask for help on their behalf. No one should have to choose between their financial situation and giving a beloved family member a chance to live.





All veterinary records, examination results, medical recommendations, and invoices will be uploaded to this fundraiser so that everyone can see exactly how every donation is being used. We want to be completely transparent and ensure that every contribution goes directly toward Misiek's treatment.





If you are able to help, no matter how small the donation, it will make a real difference in Misiek's fight to recover. And if you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser. Sometimes a single share reaches the person who can truly change someone's life.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for every donation, every kind word, and every share. Your support gives Misiek a chance to heal and return home to the family who loves him so deeply.