Help for Mindy





Emergency Relief for a Devoted Mother’s Health and Family

The Story:

We are facing an unexpected and overwhelming crisis, and we urgently need your help to lift up a devoted mother, wife, and fighter. My wife is currently dealing with severe health issues and sudden unemployment, which has stripped away her income and left her without a vehicle or the basic financial means to get through this storm.

Despite these massive obstacles, her absolute priority remains her family—including her son, who has worked tirelessly to remain a 4.0 honor roll student. The compounding stress of medical struggles and sudden, total financial depletion has put us in a position where we cannot survive without a community safety net. We are raising funds to cover urgent, life-altering expenses, secure vital resources, and help her rebuild her life from the ground up. Every single dollar goes directly toward bringing stability, safety, and hope back to a woman who has always given her all to her family.

We are facing an absolute emergency, and your support will go directly toward these three urgent needs:

Medical & Health Support: Covering her healthcare needs and treatment costs while she fights her health issues without an income.

A Reliable Vehicle: Replacing her lost transportation so she can get to medical appointments and take care of her family.

Keeping Our Son Stable: Making sure our 4.0 honor-roll student has a safe, stable home environment and the resources he needs to keep succeeding despite this sudden financial crash.

Every dollar is a lifeline that helps her rebuild her life from zero. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. Please share this with anyone who might be able to help.



