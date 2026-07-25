Help for Mila's Mommy/Erin Osborn

For me, it is very difficult to ask for help. Recently discharged from the hospital with a serious illness, although my health insurance will help cover some of the medical costs, it doesn't cover 100%, including new medications that I will require for the rest of my life. Although I said this fundraising is for medical, it is also an emergency, as the bills will be coming in soon, and I am need, right now for the above stated medications that are not covered by my insurance. I am working on getting physically and mentally stronger which those medications are a big part of what is helping me to recover, and get physically and mentally stronger.

May God bless and keep you 🙏💙✝️♥️