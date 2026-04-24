Help for medical procedure

My name is Troy I'm 49 years old was diagnosed with colo rectal cancer at age 39 underwent chemo and radiation before having a softball size tumor removed.Had 2 major heart attacks in which the last one my heart stop 3 times had 3 stunts placed.Fast forward to present i have to travel to see a specialist as local doctors will not do any procedures as i have been deemed high risk.I have exhausted all other options and hoping to get help here so can be around for awhile longer so can spend more time with my wife of 17 years and our 6 kids and 7 grandkids I would gratefully appreciate any help thank you