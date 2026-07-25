Help for me and kids to avoid homelessness

Hi I'm Veronica Williams I currently live at shelter with my 2 daughters who are 11 years old and 6 months old. My 11 year is disabled and dependent on me 90% and requires my full attention making it hard to work and on top of that I have heart failure COPD along with a couple more health issues that limits my ability to work at the moment. I'm doing this in hopes that someone can help us so I can find a stable living environment until I can get back on my feet. Because unfortunately the shelter will be closed after July 30th and we'll have no where to go. God bless you'll.



