Help for Marla

My wife Marla Job had a fall and broke her femur and hip, She was flown to Amarillo and under went a complete hip replacement, she will have to undergo a long recovery process, and not be able to work during this time, Marla, Served in the United States Army, then worked as a dispatcher, firefighter, emt for over 30 years to support her communitties. She has been an Officer of the American Legion for several years working to support our veterans and to porovide scholparships too our High school students, she coordinated the Salvation Christmas bell rigning for many years, She is very active in our Church, If osmeone needs help she never turns them down, if she can't help herself she finds someone who can, We would appreciate any help at this time.