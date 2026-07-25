Help for Luke Peachey

Luke Peachey has had a series of unfortunate events. On May 21, he broke his ankle. He was sent home from the ER with strict instructions to keep all weight off that foot for at least four weeks. Less than a week later Luke and his wife Linda left on a road trip. They returned Monday, June 1. Unbeknownst to everyone, a blood clot had formed during the long drive home.

Luke awoke the following morning, grabbed his crutches and headed for the stairs. The clot began to move. Just as he awkwardly began to maneuver his ungainly boot down the steep, narrow steps, the clot hit his lungs. Luke blacked out. The last thing he remembers is going over center on his crutches.

Linda heard a tremendous crash. She ran and found Luke lying at the bottom, not breathing. After a little, he came to, in extreme pain. Turns out he broke eight ribs. It could have been so much worse. The local hospital sent him on to a larger one, where he began to heal in their ICU.

The road to recovery is long and painful, as Luke is currently helpless. We expect the bills to be astronomical.

Let's help our friend and brother.