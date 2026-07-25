Help for Luke and Sunshine Perry

With humbled hearts, we are reaching out to ask for prayers and support for my husband Luke and I, as we continue his fight against ongoing medical problems and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Type 2. CRPS is a rare and debilitating neurological disorder that does not just affect the body — it impacts every part of life and unfortunately, there is no cure currently.





I have watched Luke push through pain that would bring most people to their knees. I have watched exhaustion, sleepless nights and suffering become part of our daily life. The man who once carried so much for others, now fights to just to make it through each day while dealing with excruciating pain that never stops. Our world has become filled with doctor visits, treatments, medications, uncertainty, and prayers….lots of prayers!! Through it all, we still hold onto our faith and know that God is with us and has a plan for us….even on the hardest days when we feel exhausted and overwhelmed.





At this time, the financial burden has become more than we can carry alone. Travel for medical appointments and procedures, bills, and no income have placed an enormous strain on our family during an already painful season. Asking for help is not easy for us by any means, but right now we truly need it.





If you feel led to give, every single donation means more than we could ever express. And if you cannot donate, we ask with all our hearts that you please pray for Luke, and believe with us for healing! If you have any questions, please reach out to one of us.





Thank you for standing beside our family during one of the hardest battles of our lives.





With endless gratitude,

Luke & Sunshine Perry























