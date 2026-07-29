Help for Lola and Rollie

Barbie and Collon are the loving, young parents of two precious children, Rollie and Lola.

Lola was born prematurely at 34 weeks gestation. At 11 weeks old, the parents noticed swelling near Lola’s collarbone and rushed her to the pediatrician immediately. Imaging shockingly revealed around 20 fractures.





Doctors also found:

•severe vitamin D deficiency

• low phosphorus

• elevated alkaline phosphatase

• metabolic abnormalities significant enough to require phosphate replacement





The parents pursued extensive testing including genetics, metabolic bone evaluations, skeletal dysplasia testing, and independent medical review. An independent pediatric radiologist reviewed Lola’s labs, imaging, prematurity history, and clinical presentation and concluded the findings were more consistent with rickets/metabolic bone disease of prematurity than inflicted trauma .





Despite this finding, CPS removed BOTH children from their care, and Connor and Barbie are falsely being accused of the neglect of their daughter, Lola.





This family is currently incurring legal and medical expenses well beyond their physical and financial means. Any amount will help them fight to bring their babies home and reunite their family.





Please share their story, pray for them, and help bring their babies home. Thank you.



