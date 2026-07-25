Help for Leonard --- No VA benefits in Europe

My elderly husband, Leonard, fell and broke his femur while living in France just prior to our planned return to the US. He has had successful reconstructive knee surgery but his VA benefits do not extend to France and he has no other insurance here. While in the hospital he developed a bed sore covering his heel that was left untreated until it developed into a 'stage 4' necrotic bedsore, the most serious, and since he is diabetic it quickly became a critical situation. He has been discharged from hospital to home but ongoing care requires a nurse to come each day to treat and debride the area on the heel. He also begins physical therapy at home with a therapist coming to the apartment three times a week. Leonard is as yet unable to walk and is confined to a hospital bed at home and use of a wheel chair. The cost of the medical supplies, daily nurse visits and physical therapy are adding up and since there is no insurance or VA benefits the expenses for this out-of-pocket homecare far exceed our monthly budget. Any financial help would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you.