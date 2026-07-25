Help for Lankford family

My sister, Aimee, and her husband Kaleb Lankford just had a beautiful son this past Thursday, Michael-Koah. Sunday evening into Monday morning they noticed he wasn't eating as often and then stopped eating. His temperature and heart rate dropped way too low. They rushed him by ambulance to the ER at Children's in Knoxville. They have been there for almost a week. They are doing many test to see what is going on with Michael, but we don't have any definitive answers yet. He is improving, but we still need his direct bilirubin to come down and blood platelets to go up. Waiting on metabolic screen to come in. Kaleb has missed quite a few shifts at work and they will likely be in the hospital for another week or so. We truly covet all the prayers you can offer up to Yahweh on Michael-Koah's behalf and for Mommy, Daddy and his big sister (who has never been away from mommy). We are also asking, if Yahweh leads, for you to give a financial donation to go towards his loss of work during this time, medical expenses, and necessities like food, during the hospital stay... anything would be greatly appreciated. More than anything, again, we ask for prayer for complete healing for Michael-Koah.