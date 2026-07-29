Help for Kidney transplant travel expenses

The Richardson Family is in need for travel expenses to drive across the states for kidney transplant, They have found a donor thanking God for the gift of life now the Richarsons are low in their funds do to Dad was the main Provider of the Family and do to his kidney Tom Richardson can't work do to dialysis. Now that a Kidney match donor has been found the only thing holding The transplant is transportation. Let's help Tom Richarson get his kidney transplant.Thank you.