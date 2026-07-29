Help for Kidney transplant

My name is Abelardo Catalan, 36 years old from the Philippines. I am urgently knocking on your kind hearts to help me raise funds for a life-saving kidney transplant.

Recently, I have been battling severe chronic kidney issues alongside uncontrolled hypertension. My recent laboratory tests show critically high Creatinine levels (reaching up to 891.70 umol/L) and severe kidney strain. Because of this medical crisis, I am currently undergoing regular, exhausting dialysis treatments to keep me alive.

Due to my unstable blood pressure and deteriorating health, my doctors have strictly forbidden me from working night shifts or strenuous jobs, which has completely cut off my ability to support my own medical bills and daily expenses.

The ultimate and permanent solution to save my life is a Kidney Transplant. However, the cost of the transplant surgery, finding a donor, pre-operation screening, and lifelong post-transplant immunosuppressant medications is overwhelmingly expensive and far beyond what my family can afford.

I want to live, fight this illness, and become productive again. Any amount you can share will directly go towards my transplant operation and medical expenses. If you cannot donate, sharing this link with your friends and family will also be a massive help.

Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart, and may God bless your generosity.