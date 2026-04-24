Help For Kelly

Kelly McDonald is battling stage 4 lung cancer which has metastasized to her bones! She is under 100lbs but has a strong will to beat this awful disease! She needs help with meds and nutritional needs with special diets. I will be fighting by her side to help her through this as she goes through chemo! Please help us help her. Would appreciate any donation but most of all your prayers!!





Thank you very much!!





Her loving aunt, Sue Akins.





God bless.