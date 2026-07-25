Help for joseph

Wanting to help a homeless man raise the money to get off the streets. He is a hard working who has fell on hard times and being on the street he has been taking to jail. He will be released soon and doesn't want to go back to the streets but needs help to get a place to stay when he gets out and he will get a job and maintain the rent just looking for first months and deposit. He wants to do better but keeps getting knocked down. We have been helping him as much as we can as a group. He is a great person and has a good heart. He just needs a little help to get on both feet.