Help for Jim and his family

My name is Carmella. I’m setting this fundraiser up to help my cousin with the financial burden that comes with a lengthy out of state hospital stay.

Jim’s journey started 10 years ago with an unexpected stroke. They found it was caused by a heart that was not functioning properly. He has been through many procedures and surgeries. After one of these in 2022, the plug placed in his artery dislodged at home and he almost lost his life due to exsanguination. Though his medical team was able to save his life ,his heart sustained irreparable damage. He then received an LVAD. An LVAD (Left Ventricular Assist Device) is an implanted mechanical pump that helps a weakened heart pump blood throughout the body. It is primarily used for patients with end-stage heart failure.

Which brings us to his current situation. He is in a hospital 25 hours from home where he will remain likely for the next 6 months. As you can imagine this will cause true financial hardship. Jim will not be able to work as he normally would to support his family.

So I am asking, please if you can help financially please do. If you can not please say prayers for Jim and his medical team and please share this as much as you can! Thank you for your kindness and generosity.