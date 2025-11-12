Help for Jacqueline and Her Three Children

My name is Jacqueline Baker, and I'm a single mom facing extreme hardship right now. I'm managing multiple health conditions, I'm diabetic, a heart patient, and a kidney patient, and my health is declining. I need help in all areas of life right now.





I have three children depending on me, and I'm struggling to keep up with the basics. The funds will help cover bills, medical copays, and food. Thank you for standing with us.