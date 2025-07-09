Help for health issues

I have been struggling with my health since I was a child. Throughout my life, I have suffered from numerous illnesses, and there was even a time when I was close to losing my life. I was involved in a motorcycle accident that severely injured my leg, leaving me unable to walk properly. Unfortunately, my father refused to pay for my treatment. My mother, despite having no income of her own, did everything she could to buy my medicines and care for me.

I grew up in a home filled with constant conflict between my parents. Because of a skin disease, people avoided me, and I struggled to make friends. I spent most of my childhood alone. Years of trauma, stress, and isolation have taken a serious toll on my mental health, leaving me with severe memory and concentration problems. I cannot even afford to see a neurologist or mental health specialist because of financial hardship.I also have hypothyroidism, and my condition became increasingly difficult to manage due to constant stress. My mother has tried her best to support me, but she simply cannot afford every treatment I need.Although I do not have ovarian cysts, both of my ovaries are significantly enlarged, which my doctor explained also called PCOD or PCOS which requires careful monitoring because it can be associated with serious health risks. My mother worked tirelessly to take me from one doctor to another and somehow managed to buy the supplements I needed. By the grace of Allah, after losing a significant amount of weight—mostly because I was under immense stress and often went without eating—my menstrual cycle became regular for a while. However, I still struggle with severe acne, unwanted facial hair, and my periods have become irregular again. I desperately need to see a gynaecologist, but I simply cannot afford it.

At the moment, I have only been able to undergo one laser hair removal session for my unwanted facial hair because I have no money to continue the treatment.

I was also diagnosed with scabies, and my mother spent a great deal of money on my treatment. Even now, I have not fully recovered. Recently, I developed a serious disease on my tongue, and my doctor told me that it is concerning. Treating this condition is becoming another major financial burden.What breaks my heart the most is that my mother is also sick. Instead of paying for her own treatment and medicines, she spends every penny she has on mine. She has sacrificed her own health for me throughout my life. My father, on the other hand, has never taken responsibility for our medical expenses. He has always been emotionally and financially absent and has shown far more care for my brother than for me.I also suffer from keloids, a condition for which there is no permanent cure. I have gone through several extremely painful treatments, yet the keloids keep coming back. If left untreated, they continue to spread across my body, affecting both my physical health and my confidence.As a young woman, I worry constantly about my future. If my hormonal problems caused by hypothyroidism and possible PCOS are not properly managed, they may affect my fertility. One day I hope to get married and build a happy family, but I live with the fear that my future husband may judge me for my excessive facial hair, acne, or the keloids spreading across my body. In a society where women are often blamed first, these fears weigh heavily on me. If my own father could not stand by me, it is difficult for me to expect understanding from anyone else.

That is why I sincerely need help. More than anything, I want the chance to live a healthy life. I have been fighting illnesses from a very young age, and I am exhausted.I also want to help my mother. She has sacrificed everything for me, yet she continues to suffer because she cannot afford her own treatment or medications. Watching her health deteriorate while she continues to put me first is heartbreaking. I know I would never forgive myself if I had to watch her suffer simply because I could not help her.I have never been physically or mentally well enough to earn a stable income. My memory problems, poor concentration, and ongoing health issues make it extremely difficult to work or study. Over time, the constant stress has affected my performance in every aspect of my life. I have become isolated, spending most of my time alone in my room and rarely speaking to anyone. I feel like I am merely surviving rather than living.

Eventually, I had to leave university. Despite trying my hardest, I could no longer concentrate on my studies because of my illnesses. I had also missed many classes due to poor health. My university was far from home, and my doctor advised me against making such long journeys because my immune system is very weak for someone my age. Staying in a hostel near the university was not an option because my father refused to allow it. I felt completely helpless, with no choice but to give up my education.

Today, I find myself unable to help either myself or the person who has sacrificed everything for me—my mother. All I am asking for is a chance: a chance to receive proper medical care, regain my health, continue my treatments, and give my mother the care she deserves after a lifetime of putting me before herself.



