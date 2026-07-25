Help for Hammad Khalil Shamali's Family

﻿Hello, my name is Hatem Eldesouky. I am organizing this campaign from Berlin, Germany, on behalf of my cousin Hammad Khalil Shamali and his family, who are currently facing extremely difficult conditions in Gaza.





The funds raised will be used directly to provide Hammad and his family with essential daily needs such as food, clean water, and urgent medical supplies to help them survive.





Financial Transparency: Since direct bank transfers to Gaza are not available on this platform, all donations will be safely withdrawn to my personal bank account here in Germany. I will then personally ensure the money is transferred directly to my cousin Hammad Khalil Shamali in Gaza through available local exchange and transfer offices. Every update and receipt will be shared here. Thank you for your support and generosity.





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مرحباً، أنا حاتم الدسوقي. أقوم بإنشاء هذه الحملة من برلين، ألمانيا، لمساعدة ابن خالتي حماد خليل شمالي وعائلته الذين يواجهون ظروفاً قاسية جداً حالياً في غزة.





ستُستخدم أموال التبرعات لتوفير الاحتياجات اليومية الأساسية لحماد وعائلته مثل الطعام، الماء النظيف، والمستلزمات الطبية العاجلة.





الشفافية المالية: نظراً لعدم توفر سحب مباشر إلى غزة عبر المنصة، سيتم سحب التبرعات إلى حسابي البنكي الشخصي في ألمانيا، ومن ثم سأقوم بتحويلها له مباشرة عبر مكاتب الصرافة والحوالات المحلية المتاحة في غزة. سأقوم بمشاركة التحديثات معكم أولاً بأول. شكراً لدعمكم وكرمكم.



