Help for grandmother raising her grandchildren.





Help a 62-Year-Old Grandmother Keep Her Grandchildren Housed

I am a 62-year-old grandmother raising my grandchildren and doing my best to keep our home stable and safe. Right now, I am facing a difficult situation and need help covering rent so we can stay housed.

I have always worked hard to take care of my family, but I am currently going through a financial hardship that has put me behind. I am actively looking for ways to improve my situation, but I need immediate support to keep a roof over my grandchildren’s heads.

Any amount, no matter how small, will make a difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign would mean just as much to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can give during this difficult time.



