Help For George to secure safe housing

Hello everyone,

I’m reaching out because I’m in a difficult season of life and am asking for help securing stable housing before I lose the roof over my head.

Over the past several months, I’ve been working hard to rebuild my life. I’ve continued working, taking on construction jobs whenever possible, and recently started a steady job to create a more stable future. Despite my efforts, the financial challenges I’ve been facing have made it impossible to save enough to cover the costs of moving into a new home.

I’m trying to raise funds to help with:

Security deposit First month’s rent Basic move-in expenses Essential household items if needed

My goal isn’t just to avoid homelessness—it’s to create a stable place where I can continue working, support my family, and keep moving forward.

If you’re able to give, no matter the amount, I would be deeply grateful. If you’re not in a position to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support during this challenging time. I hope to one day be in a position to pay this generosity forward and help someone else in need.

With gratitude,

George



