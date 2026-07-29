Help for family to keep home

I was recently laid off from a company called Caudell Seeds out the blue walk into work 6am they call people to office around 2 and laid off people after years of service. I have daughter who mother is sick with lupus that attacking the kidneys depend on me to hold it down. I'm looking for help to just get thru the next month or so I have 5 interviews set up at this current time but nothing promised . I'm just looking for a little grace from the communities in this time. Ty God bless you