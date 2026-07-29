Help for family

Back in January 2022 I fell off a ladder and destroyed my left leg and my lower back and now almost 5 years later my body is deteriorating really bad with a family of 11 now with a baby girl. I just had two weeks ago. I can’t work in order. Can I do things that I used to be able to do so it’s been very hard. Just support my family and I’m trying my damnedest to do everything I can in my power to do It. I just need a little help. Any contribution would help thank you so much and God bless.