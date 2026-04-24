Help for Dwaynes medical expenses

In March, our grandson, Rusty and Rebeccas 8 year old son had to be rushed to the ER and was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure. Since then he has had multiple surgeries and now travels 3 times a week to Siouxfalls for dialysis treatments.

He is such a joyful, happy, energetic kid who loves to sing- you'll hear him singing around the the house. He's always excited about what's coming next and loves playing outside with his brothers. Even through the challenges he has faced , he brings joy to everyone he is around.

He is now being helped by a medical team as they take the neccesary steps to get him on the kidney transplant list. While we are hopeful for the future this has brought many challenges and expenses for our family.

We are humbly asking for help to ease the financial burden of travel to and from medical appointments, medical expenses not covered by insurance, medications and the day to day expenses the comes with caring for a child who requires on going medical care.

Most of all we ask for your prayers, encouragement and support as Dwayne continues this difficult journey. Every kind word, prayer, share and donation means more to our family that we can express. Thank you for standing beside us during this time.