Help for Caytlin's Treatments

"But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds,’ declares the Lord," Jeremiah 30:17





Caytlin LeBlanc was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in the spring of 2026. Due to all of the treatments and hospitalizations this year, Chase and Caytlin have become financially burdened by many bills.





Thank you for giving and for lifting Caytlin up as she Conquerors Cancer!





Romans 8:37, declares “ in all these things we are more than conquerors through HIM who loved us. Through Christ, believers gain complete victory over life's trials.”