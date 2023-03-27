Help for cancer care & moving my mom





I never imagined I would have to share sad news like this or ask for help and prayers with such a difficult health situation, but I’ve been diagnosed with liver cancer.





Life has already thrown a ton at me, like homelessness- no matter how hard I worked, growing up in the system and being on disability to name a few- but at 48, I’m trying to stay hopeful as always that recovery with chemo treatments will happen; However, these things don’t always go as hoped. This is where I really need your help and care.





I live alone with my dog Jack, My monthly income is an SSI payment of $994, which has already been difficult with my mortgage, ins, trash, electric, phone, groceries, winter heating bills, etc., leaving just a few dollars before the first week of the month is over if I am lucky.





All these new extra costs that I just don’t have money for at all are scary to me, being tied directly to my treatments like Uber/lyft rides back and forth to the cancer center, and doctors because I don’t drive/have a car.

I will have to have the co-pays for each of those visits to the cancer center for chemo and doctors offices as well as co-pays on a bunch of prescriptions each month.

there are some over the counter items I will need monthly, not covered by insurance, and I would like to have a small cushion for my dog Jack at the ready incase I need to temporarily board him during all this.





I did the best I could to stretch the ssi check and sell odds and ends online but everything goes up and the check does not. There are no more pennies to pinch and I’ve never had a chance to save.





My senior-aged mom who was a nurse for 40 years, lives states away with no transportation to get here due to a lack of funds from being on Social Security herself, She’s always at risk for eviction, and has been homeless herself as a senior from low social security and high rents.





She is on breathing treatments and it’s not possible for her drive herself, I’d like to move my mom and my disabled sister here with me. Via a POD, Packrat or similar and have someone to drive them. (About 800 miles)





I haven’t seen them in 6½ years, and you know when you’re sick, nothing is better than Mom.





If something final should happen to me, at least I would know that my mom, my sister, and my dog would not be at risk or on the streets, and that my basic cremation expenses would be covered; I would have someone here with me while I go through this.





If you can donate any amount, share my plea, or even pray for me, my family and I would be eternally grateful. It would mean more than you could imagine.





Im not a bad person, I’ve always lived as if God was watching- I have no record, don’t do drugs/drink, I’ve been an animal rescuer, and always given my time to those in need the best I could, Each donation will help multi-level by helping me with these new medical expenses and you would be helping to secure a better life for an exhausted senior and another disabled person. nothing goes to waste or frivolities and is very appreciated from the core ♥️



