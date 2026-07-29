Help for bills

I have cancer and need help with getting to my appointments and paying for them i also need a bypass surgery on the bottom of my body i have no feeling in my feet unless I have the surgery i will lose my legs. Any help would be greatly appreciated. I lost my son last month I have not really been thinking much about myself he was my baby and a wonderful son I truly wanted to give up but I have 3 more boys that I never want to hurt and there pain is already too much. I love them to much to let myself go. I really need to have this surgery and take care of myself so I can be here for my other baby’s thank you for reading this I appreciate you god bless you and everyone that needs a hand life can be messy but people do care.