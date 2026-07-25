Help For Baby Teddy's Family

On Monday, March 2, 2026 I received a call from my mom that my brother, Adam, was on his way to the airport to get to California because his unborn son, Baby Teddy, was to be delivered by emergency c- section that day. Baby Teddy's mommy, Noemi, had a seizure while in California visiting her family from their home in Wisconsin. She was rushed to the hospital and told that the seizure was due to eclampsia, a severe, life-threatening complication of pregnancy. For the safety of both Noemi and Baby Teddy, he needed to be delivered by c-section that day. At 28 weeks, Baby Teddy came into the world at 2.5 lbs with lungs fully developed and able to breathe on his own! Unfortunately, Adam, did not make it for his birth but got there as quickly as possible on multiple connecting flights from Wisconsin. We are so thankful that Baby Teddy and Noemi are doing as well as can be expected at this time but our hearts are heavy knowing that being 2000 miles away from home brings overwhelming uncertainty and financial strain. Travel expenses, time away from work, and the possibility of finances becoming a factor in medical decisions only add to the weight they are carrying. Would you please join me in prayer for the health and safety of this family and any financial support will help lift these burdens on Adam and Noemi so they can focus completely on Baby Teddy in the days ahead. I have an account allocated specifically for this campaign where 100% of donations received will be given to Adam and Noemi. Thank you so much for your generosity.

" I remain confident of this: I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living." Psalm 27:13