Help for Baby Sage

Hi everyone,

This is Sage, our tiny kitten. Before she came into our care, she wasn’t being properly looked after. She was covered in fleas and is now battling a respiratory infection. Even though she’s been through so much already, she’s still the sweetest little fighter and deserves the chance to grow up healthy and loved.

We recently moved, and money is extremely tight right now. The last thing we want is to surrender Sage simply because we can’t afford the medication she needs. We’re doing everything we can to care for her, but we could really use a little help getting her treatment so she can recover.

Any donation, no matter how small, would go directly toward Sage’s medication and medical care. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read Sage’s story and for helping us give her the healthy future she deserves. ❤️



