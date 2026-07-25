Help for Baby Alaric

My latest grandson was born under rough conditions and both my step daughter and he suffered some major setbacks. Baby Alaric was born with cleft lip and cleft palate and will need surgery to repair. My step daughter had some major issues during the delivery and needed an emergency C-section to save the baby and is having difficulty recuperating.





Funds raised will be used to support my stepdaughter and her family with medical, housing, and other costs..





She and I are not wealthy people and I have recently lost my job due to health reasons so money is tight for both of us. I just want to do something to help her get by with the issues she will have to deal with when Alaric is released from the NICU and with his upcoming surgery.





I appreciate any and all help you can provide. My grandchildren are special for me and improve my happiness levels considerably.





Thank you so much,





Tim